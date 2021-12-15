People wear body paint during the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at a village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 15 December 2021. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months and it is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, participants decorate their body with colourful paint and march across the village.
Photo Story – Sacred Ngerebeg Ritual in Bali, Indonesia￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – Tornado Destruction in Kentucky￼Cde15th December 2021Search and rescue personnel look for victims of a tornado on 10 December 2021 that caused widespread destruction of homes and businesses in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, USA, 14 Dece...
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde14th December 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...
-
Photo Story – Geminids Meteor Shower over Spain￼Cde14th December 2021An overlay image of 128 photographs shows circumpolar star trails over San Telmo tower in Ubiarco, Cantabria, Spain, early 14 December 2021, during the Gemenids meteor shower. ...
-
Photo Story – Russian Supreme Court Hearing on International Memorial Society Liquidation￼Cde14th December 2021A supporter of the International Historical Educational Charitable and Human Rights Society 'Memorial' (International Memorial) holds a banner reading, 'Hands off the memorial. Fr...
-
Photo Story – St Lucia Day Procession in Jerusalem￼Cde14th December 2021Swedish participants in traditional clothes take part in the St Lucia celebration procession starting at the Swedish Theological Institute (Beit Tabor) in Jerusalem, Israel, 13 De...
-
Photo Story: Saint Peter’s Square light up for the Christmas seasonCde14th December 2021An illuminated Christmas tree donated by the Trentino region stands in Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City. Photo - EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
-
EPA’s Eye In The Sky: Wroclaw, PolandCde14th December 2021An aerial picture taken with a drone shows the main square and Christmas market in Wroclaw, Poland. Via EPA-EFE/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde13th December 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...
-
Photo Story: India wins Miss Universe 2021 contest in EilatCde13th December 2021Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu (L) is crowned Miss Universe 2021 by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza (R) from Mexico during the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Eilat, Israel, 13 Decemb...