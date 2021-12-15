Photo Story – Sacred Ngerebeg Ritual in Bali, Indonesia￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People wear body paint during the sacred Ngerebeg ritual at a village in Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia, 15 December 2021. The sacred Ngerebeg ritual takes place every six months and it is mainly aimed at driving all evil spirits out of the villages. During the ritual, participants decorate their body with colourful paint and march across the village.

VIA EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI