Photo Story – Santa Claus in AquaRio Aquarium in Rio de Janeiro￼

A man dressed as Santa Claus feeds the fish at AquaRio aquarium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20 December 2021. AquaRio is the biggest aquarium in South America with a tank of 3.5 million of liters of water.

VIA EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

