Reading Time: < 1 minute

People carry pictures of their relatives during a commemoration ceremony for the Santa Cruz massacre in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 12 November 2021. Hundreds of people commemorated the Santa Cruz massacre of 1991, when at least 250 pro-independence demonstrators were killed as Indonesian soldiers opened fire on hundreds of unarmed civilians at the Santa Cruz cemetery.

VIA EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU