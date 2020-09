Reading Time: < 1 minute

Moments from the concert of the Scala Philharmonic conducted by Riccardo Chailly, Milan, Italy, on the evening of Sunday 13 September 2020.

It is the first concert in the square since the Covid-19 emergency lockdown. The stage was mounted in front of the Duomo, so that the audience, 2,600 seated spectators, can admire both the Philharmonic and the Cathedral.

A moment of the concert of the Scala Philharmonic conducted by Riccardo Chailly, Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/Andrea Fasani

Via EPA-EFE/Mourad Balti Touati/Andrea Fasani

