Italy, Photo Story

Photo story: Scenes from the exhibition “Alberto Sordi 1920 – 2020” in Rome

2 Mins Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

An important exhibition has just opened for the public in the Italian capital dedicated to Alberto Sordi, one of the iconic Italian actors. The exhibition is being held to celebrate the centenary of Sordi’s birth (1920-2003)

The exhibition is hosted in two venues: the main venue is in villa di Sordi, the second venue is Teatro dei Dioscuri in the Quirinale area. The exhibition was possible only after that the actor’s 37 “heirs” that wanted all the actor’s patrimony lost the case.

The home of Italian actor Alberto Sordi during of the exhibition “Alberto Sordi 1920 2020”, Rome, Italy, 15 September 2020.

Photos: EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

