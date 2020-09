Reading Time: < 1 minute

A parade of gondolas cross the Grand Canal during the traditional ‘Regata Storica’ (Historical Regatta), the main event in the annual ‘Voga alla Veneta’ (lit.: Rowing in the Venetian style) rowing calendar, in Venice, Italy, on Sunday 06 September 2020.

The ‘Regata Storica’ is a historical regatta that is held annually on the first Sunday in September.

Photos by EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

Like this: Like Loading...