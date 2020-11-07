Photo Story: Sculpture in Naples square to urge people to reflect on coronavirus consequences

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A sculpture in white marble, depicting a child curled up and with a chained wrist stands in the centre of Plebiscito square, Naples, Italy.

A helpless figure who conveys a need for protection. It is the work that the artist Jacopo Cardillo, alias Jago.

The title is Look-down, a play of words about lockdown and an invitation to look down, especially at this time when large slices of society are more fragile, made vulnerable by the consequences of the pandemic of a social and economic nature.

He specified it or the artist himself: “The meaning of my work? Go ask him to all those who, at this moment, were left chained in their condition”.

Via: EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

