Photo Story – Semeru Volcano eruption aftermath￼

A villager walks near houses buried in volcanic ash from the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java, Indonesia, 05 December 2021. The volcano erupted on 04 December leaving a number of people killed and missing.
