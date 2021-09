Reading Time: < 1 minute

Orthodox Jews wearing a prayer shawl and carrying the ‘four species’ (the four plants that are mentioned in the Torah as being relevant to Sukkot) pray during a special prayer called ‘Hoshana Raba’ as part of the celebration of the seventh day of Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, in the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem, 27 September 2021. The Sukkot feast commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt 3,200 years ago.

VIA EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN