Residents evacuate as flooding occurs in the town of Lismore, northeastern New South Wales, Australia, 28 February 2022. A severe weather warning is in place for southeast Queensland and areas in northern New South Wales as wild weather and dangerous flooding continues to severely impact large swathes of both states.
Photo Story – Severe weather brings floods to New South Wales, Australia￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
