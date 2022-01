Reading Time: < 1 minute

Afghan boys sell umbrellas as snow falls in Kabul, Afghanistan, 03 January 2022. Afghanistan has been battling an acute humanitarian crisis since the fall of Kabul to the Islamist Taliban militia on August 15. Acute food shortages fueled by drought, lack of cash, the pandemic, and crippled health services have piled up miseries on the people of Afghanistan.

VIA EPA-EFE/STRINGER