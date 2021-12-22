Photo Story – Soviet Leader Josef Stalin’s Birthday Celebrations in Moscow￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian Communist party members and supporters of former Soviet leader Joseph Stalin lay flowers at his grave on the Red Square next to the Kremlin Wall in Moscow, Russia, 21 December 2021. Russian communists are marking the 142nd anniversary of Josef Stalin’s birthday.

VIA EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

