Photo Story – St Lucia Day Procession in Jerusalem￼

Swedish participants in traditional clothes take part in the St Lucia celebration procession starting at the Swedish Theological Institute (Beit Tabor) in Jerusalem, Israel, 13 December 2021, to mark the Christian feast day of Saint Lucy’s Day.

VIA EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

