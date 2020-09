Reading Time: < 1 minute

Teachers and janitors wearing face masks wait for students at the entrance of the Carlo Poerio middle school in Naples, southern Italy, 24 September 2020.

The bell rang in Naples for the students who, today, return to school, after the long stop imposed by the lockdown.

Pupils, mothers, teachers and janitors gather at the entrance of the Carlo Poerio middle school in Naples, southern Italy, 24 September 2020.

Admissions staggered by time slots, for children, to reduce the risk of contagion from covid, with separate entry and exit routes.

A school official measures the temperature of a teacher at the entrance of the Carlo Poerio middle school in Naples, southern Italy.

Via EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

