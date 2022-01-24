Thai woman poses for photos in a sunflower field during the Bangkok flora festival, in a park of in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 January 2022. Bangkok flora festival is held to promote tourism where flowers will be planted in four main Bangkok parks between January to July 2022.
Photo Story – Sunflower bloom in Bangkok flora festival￼
