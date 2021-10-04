Supporters of Tunisian President Kais Saied rally in support of his seizure of power and suspension of parliament, in Tunis, Tunisia, 03 October 2021. Tunisian President Saied suspended the country’s parliament and dismissed the prime minister on 25 July 2021, ruling by decree since.
Photo Story – Support rally for Tunisia’s President Saied
