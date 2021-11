Reading Time: < 1 minute

Supporters of Islamic political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) hold their party flags and placards during an anti-government protest rally against inflation and unemployment in Islamabad, Pakistan, 28 November 2021. Speaking at a public rally, the JI Ameer said that the government has disappointed the young people of the country and for the last 70 years there has been no representation of youth inside the corridors of power.

VIA EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD