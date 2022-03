Reading Time: < 1 minute

Supporters of the president of Argentina Alberto Fernandez march in favor of the president while Fernandez delivers the traditional annual speech at the opening of sessions of the National Congress, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 01 March 2022. In Fernandez’s speech, the main legislative projects of the Government stand out, among them the one that seeks to endorse the agreement reached with the IMF to refinance the high debt with the organization.

VIA EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni