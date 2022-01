Reading Time: < 1 minute

Taliban inspect a hideout of IS militants after an overnight operation that killed three IS militants in Kabul, Afghanistan, 10 January 2022. The Taliban have been pursuing a nationwide clearance operation against the so-called Islamic State (IS) militant group for several weeks in Afghanistan, and so far have killed or arrested dozens of fighters in at least eight of the 34 Afghan provinces.

VIA EPA-EFE/STRINGER