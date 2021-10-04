Photo Story – Tamil Nadu police museum in Chennai￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A boy looks at the statue of a tiger displayed at the Tamil Nadu police museum that had served as Chennai Police Commissioner’s office for over 150 years in Chennai, India, 03 October 2021. The Indo-Saracenic old Commissioner’s office building of Chennai Police from 1856 to 2014 has been turned into the Tamil Nadu police museum. The museum that is a heritage building in Egmore holds almost 200-year-old artifacts. Among the exhibits are vehicles used by police personnel, uniforms, and firearms used by the Tamil Nadu police force in the past.

VIA EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED