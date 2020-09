Reading Time: < 1 minute

A collection of photos from the camping trade fair ‘Caravan Salon’ in Duesseldorf, Germany.

The ‘Caravan Salon’ trade show is the first major public exhibition in Germany after the Corona break and gathers the international caravanning sector for its annual highlight presentation of their latest developments and products from 04 to 13 September 2020.

The number of visitors is limited to 20,000 visitors per day, tickets were sold exclusively online.

Camper models are on display at the camping trade fair ‘Caravan Salon’ in Duesseldorf, Germany.

The bicycle garage in the rear of a Morelo motorhome is on display at the camping trade fair ‘Caravan Salon’ in Duesseldorf, Germany. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Camper models are on display at the camping trade fair ‘Caravan Salon’ in Duesseldorf, Germany

Photos: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

