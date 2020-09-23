Photo Story: The ‘COVID Memorial Project’ in Washington, DC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A sign is seen among thousands of flags placed to memorialize Americans that died with COVID-19, near the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA.

The ‘COVID Memorial Project’ installed 20,000 flags near the Washington Monument to memorialize the two hundred thousand people in the United States who have died with COVID-19.

The United States continues to have world’s highest number of COVID-19 deaths. On a weekly average, it is losing about 800 lives each day to the virus, according to a Reuters tally, down from a peak of 2,806 daily deaths recorded on April 15.

Speaking in front of the flags, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on Americans to embrace science.

“This was preventable – not all of it, but much of it,” said Pelosi, a Democrat.

With barely six weeks left before the U.S. election on Nov. 3, Republican President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic and the subsequent economic downturn has battered his standing among voters.

Via EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS/Reuters

