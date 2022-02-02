Photo Story – The death toll from a flood in Quito rose to 18, according to the Police￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People walk on the mud caused by the rains that occurred on 31 January, which affected some neighborhoods in the west of the Ecuadorian capital and caused at least 18 fatalities, as reported by the authorities in Quito, Ecuador, 01 February 2022. The number of people who died on 31 January rose to 18 after a flood that affected several neighborhoods in the west of the Ecuadorian capital, a city that was hit by a heavy downpour, with record rainfall, according to authorities.

VIA EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome