Jack, a dog injured by shelling, wears a metal frame on his leg in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian athlete Anna Kurkurina, multiple champion in powerlifting, has stayed in Mykolaiv to take care for injured and abandoned dogs and cats.

Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

Via EPA-EFE/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

