Protestors are seen during a protest against the Queensland Government’s COVID-19 vaccination policies in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 17 November 2021. A group calling itself the The People’s Revolution led the protest through the streets of Brisbane.
VIA EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
Photo Story – The People’s Revolution Group Leads Anti-Vaccination Protest in Brisbane￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Protestors are seen during a protest against the Queensland Government’s COVID-19 vaccination policies in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 17 November 2021. A group calling itself the The People’s Revolution led the protest through the streets of Brisbane.
Protestors are seen during a protest against the Queensland Government’s COVID-19 vaccination policies in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 17 November 2021. A group calling itself the The People’s Revolution led the protest through the streets of Brisbane.
Once you're here...
-
Photo Story – Prince Charles Visit to Jordan￼Cde17th November 2021Britain's Prince Charles (R), the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visit the baptism site of al-Maghtas, where Jesus is believed by Christians to have b...
-
Photo Story: Lightning over the Cumbre Vieja volcanoCde17th November 2021A handout photo made available by Jose Juan Rodriguez Rocha, on 17 November 2021 shows lightning over Cumbre vieja Volcano as seen from El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands Spain...
-
Photo Story: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in first public appearance in more than a monthCde17th November 2021An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) walking with officials during a visit to Samjiyon, ...
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde16th November 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...
-
Photo Story – Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Corruption TrialCde16th November 2021Supporters of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside the District Court in East Jerusalem, 16 November 2021. Netanyahu is facing trial on charges of brib...
-
Photo Story – Aftermath of Explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital ￼Cde16th November 2021A police officer guards inside a cordon by Rutland Avenue in Liverpool, Britain, 15 November 2021. British police announced the arrest of three men under the Terrorism Act after a...
-
Photo Story – Ecuador in Search of a New Green Currency￼Cde16th November 2021A giant tortoise walks on the island of Santa Cruz, in the Galapagos archipelago, Ecuador, 13 November 2021 (issued 15 November 2021). Ecuador seeks a "green" way out of its natio...
-
EPA’S Eye in the Sky: Boseong, South KoreaCde16th November 2021An aerial view shows rice fields in Boseong, some 397km south of Seoul, South Korea in September, as the harvest season nears. Photo - EPA-EFE/YONHAP
-
This Day in Photos – CDE News Daily Photos DispatchCde15th November 2021Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News. Stay informed daily with www.cde.news, for local perspective with a global outlo...