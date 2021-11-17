Preloader

Photo Story – The People’s Revolution Group Leads Anti-Vaccination Protest in Brisbane￼

Protestors are seen during a protest against the Queensland Government’s COVID-19 vaccination policies in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 17 November 2021. A group calling itself the The People’s Revolution led the protest through the streets of Brisbane.

VIA EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND

