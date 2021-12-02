Photo Story – The US Supreme Court Hears Arguments on Mississippi Abortion Law￼

Pro Life and Pro Choice activists protests outside of the US Supreme Court as the high court prepares to hear arguments in a challenge to an abortion law in Mississippi that is a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade in Washington, DC, USA, 01 December 2021.

