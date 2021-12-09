Photo Story – Thousands of Guatemalans ‘Burn the Devil’ ￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of a five-meter, 400-pound paper and metal devil burning as a sign of protest against the mismanagement of the pandemic by President Alejandro Giammattei, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 07 December 2021. Thousands of Guatemalans celebrated the ‘Burning of the Devil’ across the country on Tuesday, a centuries-old tradition in which they incinerate garbage in front of their homes, despite the contrary recommendation of the authorities. The activity, which was repeated in dozens of streets in the Central American country, takes place on 07 December of each year at 6:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT on Thursday morning).

VIA EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba