Photo Story – Thousands of Haitian workers return to the streets to demand higher wages￼

Haitians protest for the second consecutive day to demand a salary increase, near the SONAPI industrial park, the most important in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 17 February 2022. Thousands of workers took to the streets again this 17 February in Port-au-Prince to demand an increase in the minimum wage to 1,500 gourdes ($15) a day. Today’s was the fourth such demonstration, after those that took place in the capital’s metropolitan area last week. Haiti is going through a deep economic crisis, combined with strong political instability that worsened with the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July of last year.

VIA EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin