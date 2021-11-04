Photo Story – Tigray Crisis – One Year Anniversary￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Ethiopian woman weeps during an event marking the one year anniversary of the war in Tigray in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, 03 November 2021. The Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) allegedly attacked an Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) camp on 03 November 2020 starting the war. According to a report released 03 November 2021 by the UN high commission for Human Rights, war crimes and other crimes against humanity have been conducted by both sides in the year long bloody civil war. A nationwide state of emergency has been declared in Ethiopia following advances south through the Amhara region towards the capital city Addis Ababa by the TPLF.

VIA EPA-EFE/STR