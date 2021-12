Reading Time: < 1 minute

Search and rescue personnel look for victims of a tornado on 10 December 2021 that caused widespread destruction of homes and businesses in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, USA, 14 December 2021. According to the latest tally 74 people people lost their lives in Kentucky and the search for missing and dead continues. US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the area on 15 December.

VIA EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY