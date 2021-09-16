Photo Story – Tourism amid COVID-19 pandemic in Bali, Indonesia￼

A worker prepares seaters outside a restaurant in Canggu, Bali, Indonesia, 16 September 2021. The Indonesian government extended the current restrictions on community activities (PPKM) with a number of relaxations, including the reopening of schools as well as of public areas and shopping malls, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

VIA EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI