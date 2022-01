Reading Time: < 1 minute

Madagascan disaster victims take refuge in the gymnasium of Ankorondrano after being displaced from flooding from a tropical cyclone in the capital Antananarivo, Madagascar, 23 January 2022. Heavy rains and wind from the tropical weather system crossed the island late 22 January 2022 causing flooding and landslides. According to the interior ministry at least 10 deaths have been reported from landslides. So far 500 people have been displaced by the storm.

VIA EPA-EFE/HENITSOA RAFALIA