Photo Story: Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino Atlantic City New Jersey demolished

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino on the Atlantic City Boardwalk is imploded and brought down with explosives in Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA.

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino operated from 1984 to 2014 along the Atlantic City Boardwalk. In the 1990’s Former US President Donald Trump owned and operated four casino’s in Atlantic City, since then Trump Entertainment Resorts and its predecessors have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection four times, in 1991, 2004, 2009, and 2014.

The demolished property is currently owned by billionaire investor Carl Icahn a Trump confidante.

Via EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...