Photo Story – Tunisians protest against President Kais Saied￼

Tunisians protest against Tunisian President Kais Saied’s seizure of governing powers, in Tunis, Tunisia, 13 February 2022. Saied issued a decree to dissolve the High Judicial Council (CSM) and formed a 21-member interim one, including nine appointed members, that has the right to dismiss judges. The decree against the top judicial organization is latest of steps by which Saied seized additional powers since suspending the country’s parliament and dismissing the Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi on 25 July 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA