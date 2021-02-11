Photo Story: UK hit by sub-zero temperatures

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ice melts in the sunshine after it formed on the fountains of Trafalgar Square in London, Britain.

Much of the UK has been hit by sub-zero temperatures, ice, snow and strong winds due to storm Darcy that has swept in from the east.

Ice on a statue melts in the sunshine after it formed on the fountains of Trafalgar Square in London.

The UK has recorded its lowest temperature since December 2010, after the mercury plummeted below -21C in northern Scotland.

The Met Office recorded a low of -20.5C at Kinbrace and -21.4C in Braemar in the Scottish highlands overnight on Wednesday into Thursday.

This is the lowest temperature recorded in the UK since 23 December 2010, when the thermometers plunged to -22.3C.

Via EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust.

Like this: Like Loading...