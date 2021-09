Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wrestlers, or Pehlivans in Turkish, get oil on their bodies as they prepare for a wrestling match during the traditional Ulugazi Oil Wrestling Festival in Istanbul, Turkey, 19 September 2021. The ‘Ulugazi Oil Wrestling’ organized by the Istanbul Municipality took place for the first time since 1938. The sports event used to be held in memory of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in the first years of the Turkish Republic.

VIA EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA