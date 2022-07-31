Photo Story – UN, US efforts underway to extend Yemen truce￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A displaced Yemeni boy walks through a camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) amid a UN-brokered nationwide truce, on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 30 July 2022 (issued 31 July 2022). UN and US diplomatic efforts underway to have a UN-brokered truce in Yemen extended again on 02 August. The two-month truce entered into force on 02 April 2022 after the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition reached an agreement with their rival, the Houthis. It extended for another two months on 02 June. The truce is the longest pause in fighting Yemen is experiencing since 2015 when the Saudi-UAE-led military coalition launched a military campaign against the Houthis for restoring the Saudi-backed government, causing the internal displacement of 4.3 million Yemenis by March 2022, according to UNICEF estimates.

EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

