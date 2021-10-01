General photograph of a viewpoint in a buffer zone of a forest in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 30 September 2021. Honduras will restore 295,000 hectares of protected areas with a nearly 10 million US dollars project funded by the Global Environment Facility and supported by the United Nations (UN).
Photo Story – United Nations Organization will support Honduras to restore 295,000 hectares of forests￼
