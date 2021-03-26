Photo Story: Unpublished painting depicting Italian poet Dante Alighieri in Orvieto

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A yet unpublished painting depicting Italian poet Dante Alighieri with a beard is seen in the office of the mayor of the Municipality of Orvieto (Terni), in Orvieto, Italy.

The painting by an unknown artist dating back to between 1500 and 1600 depicts the Supreme poet in a completely different way from the official iconography.

2021 marks 700 years since the death of Dante Alighieri, the Father of the Italian Language. Italy is marking the 700th anniversary of the death of the mediaeval poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri, known as the Father of the Italian language, with hundreds of commemorative events taking place throughout 2021.

Photos: EPA-EFE/GIANLUIGI BASILIETTI

