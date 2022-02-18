Photo Story

Photo Story – Upside Down House tourist attraction￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A couple takes photographs of each other at the ‘Upside down house’ tourist attraction near Johannesburg, South Africa, 15 February 2022. The tourist attraction is a first for South Africa and appears to be a house but upside down and features rooms within the house that are also upside down, creating a unique and mind shifting experience.

VIA EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

