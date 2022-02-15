An Afghan man carries heart shaped balloons on a bicycle on Valentines days in Kabul, Afghanistan, 14 February 2022. Although Valentine’s Day is not part of the Islamic calendar or Afghan culture, during the rule of the recently-ousted government it was celebrated normally in Afghanistan. This year, the first day of love since the Taliban seized power in mid-August was celebrated in Kabul despite being disrupted in parts.
Photo Story – Valentines day in Kabul￼
