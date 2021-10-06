Preloader

Photo Story – Van Gogh Immersion Experience Boston￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

A fisheye lens view inside the ‘Van Gogh: Immersion Experience’ at the Strand Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 05 October 2021. The 360-degree digital art experience, and separate Virtual Reality experience is to open to the public at the historic theater on 06 October 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER