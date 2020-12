Reading Time: < 1 minute

The refrigerated containers to store the bodies installed outside the mortuary cells of the Borgo Roma hospital, in Verona, Italy, 19 December 2020.

These are preventive measures to avoid the overcrowding of mortuary cells, following the increase in deaths in the Verona area caused by the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO MARTINELLI

