Reading Time: < 1 minute

View of the ‘Grieta’, a volcanic accident and tourist attraction on Santa Cruz Island, in the Galapagos, Ecuador, 14 November 2021 (issued 22 November 2021). Galapagos, where more than 90 percent of the population depends on nature tourism, is experiencing signs of recovery with a firm commitment to conservation, backed by the recent initiative to extend its exclusive marine reserve.

VIA EPA-EFE/Elias L. Benarroch