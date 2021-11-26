Photo Story – Women Protest Against Sexist Violence in Costa Rica￼

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Women, feminist organizations, and relatives of murdered women, protest against sexist violence denouncing the femicides that have plagued the country in recent years in San Jose, Costa Rica, 25 November 2021. Protest were held throughout the world in commemoration of the International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women.

VIA EPA-EFE/Jeffrey Arguedas

Once you're here...