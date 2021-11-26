Women, feminist organizations, and relatives of murdered women, protest against sexist violence denouncing the femicides that have plagued the country in recent years in San Jose, Costa Rica, 25 November 2021. Protest were held throughout the world in commemoration of the International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Photo Story – Women Protest Against Sexist Violence in Costa Rica￼
