Ukrainian Muslim women pose during an event marking the Word Hijab Day in Kiev, Ukraine 01 February 2022. World Hijab Day is an annual event which takes place on 01 February every year worldwide, and was founded by Nazma Khan in 2013 in an effort to encourage women of all backgrounds and religions to experience the wearing of Hijab.

VIA EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE