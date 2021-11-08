Preloader

Photo Story – World March for Climate Justice￼

A person looks on during the World March for Climate Justice called by the Save the Climate platform, joint several Portuguese organizations calling for drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, a just transition, and global climate justice, in Lisbon, Portugal, 07 November 2021.

VIA EPA-EFE/RODRIGO ANTUNES

