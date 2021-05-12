Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday announced an inquiry next year into the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that is likely to focus on why the United Kingdom suffered Europe’s worst death toll and was so slow initially to impose a lockdown.

Johnson and his ministers have admitted there are lessons to be learned from the worst public health crisis in decades, but point to the United Kingdom’s swift vaccine rollout as evidence that there were also successes.

“This process will place the state’s actions under the microscope,” Johnson told parliament.

The public inquiry and its final report could define Johnson’s political legacy and, depending on when the findings are published, influence voters ahead of a national election currently due some time before 2024.

It will delve into the decision-making at the heart of the British state when ministers mulled the imposition of unprecedented peacetime restrictions and scrambled to buy billions of pounds worth of drugs and equipment.

The UK’s official death toll is 127,629 – Europe’s worst figure and the world’s fifth worst, after the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.

via Reuters