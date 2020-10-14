Poland reports record daily spike in coronavirus cases and deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Poland reported a record 6,526 new coronavirus infections and 116 related deaths on Wednesday, according to health ministry data published on Twitter, as doctors warn of the healthcare system becoming overloaded.

The country of 38 million has now recorded 141,804 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,217 deaths.

The ministry said that as of Wednesday COVID-19 patients occupied 6,084 hospital beds and were using 467 ventilators, compared with 5,669 and 421 respectively a day earlier.

Poland’s government is considering a proposal to lift a ban on Sunday trade to ease crowding in the rest of the week amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“Such proposals are coming up. We are analysing them. We are in such a situation that we cannot rule out any solution,” the prime minister’s Chief of Staff, Michal Dworczyk (photo), told Wirtualna Polska television.

He said a smaller party made the proposal in Tuesday’s talks on the crisis between the prime minister and opposition groups.

Poland partially banned Sunday trade in 2018 and tightened rules since then to allow trade on only a few Sundays this year.

Poland announced new restrictions on Saturday to curb the spread of the coronavirus after record infections were reported for a fifth successive day. New measures include setting aside special shopping hours for senior citizens.

Dworczyk said further measures could be announced.

