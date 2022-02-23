Reading Time: < 1 minute

WARSAW, Feb 23 (Reuters) – Poland will remove most COVID-19 restrictions from March 1, while keeping the obligation to wear face masks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday.

“After medical consultations and watching what’s happening in other countries we can introduce far-reaching changes in our restrictions policy,” Morawiecki told reporters.

(Reporting Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Pawel Florkiewicz and Marek Strzelecki; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Photo A nurse prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the Municipal Hospital in Poznan, west-central Poland, 23 October 2021. In all, Poland has already distributed 38,589,845 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, with 19,818,102 people having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website. EPA-EFE/Marek Zakrzewski POLAND OUT